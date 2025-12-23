Dog missing for three months reunited with owner in ‘Christmas Miracle’

AMMON – After several months missing, Tank the dog has been safely reunited with his owner, thanks to efforts by the community, Snake River Animal Shelter, and BCSO Animal Control Officer Bolleurs. The reunion, just days before Christmas, is being hailed as a holiday miracle.

"It is a Christmas miracle," said Michelle Ziel-Dingman, executive director of the community organization involved in the search. "A dog has been reunited with its owner with the help of the community."

Tank had been missing for almost three months when his owner first put out a desperate plea for help on Facebook. The community immediately rallied, transforming the search into a full-scale operation.

The breakthrough came when residents began spotting Tank on their home security cameras. These sightings provided crucial information, helping searchers narrow down the dog's location.

It all went when a team of community members set up a specialized trap and were finally able to safely capture Tank. After months apart, Tank now gets to spend the holiday with his loving owner.