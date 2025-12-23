17th Street businesses reopen after excavator strikes gas line

UPDATE:

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — All is clear after a natural gas leak forced fire crews to evacuate the Red Robin and Wells Fargo Bank on East 17th Street earlier today, Dec. 23.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the leak was caused by an excavator operated by a private company, which struck a 4-inch gas line. As a precaution, IFFD evacuated the nearby businesses and temporarily closed eastbound traffic on East 17th Street at Ashment Street.

Within 20 minutes of the initial call, crews with Intermountain Gas arrived on the scene and quickly pinched off the damaged pipe, stopping the leak. IFFD confirms the gas line has since been secured and all roadways are now open.

In a press release, the Idaho Falls Fire Department thanked Intermountain Gas, Idaho Falls Power, and the Idaho Falls Police Department for their swift response and coordination, which helped minimize impacts and ensure public safety.

ORIGINAL:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A gas leak is causing road closures near the intersection of 17th and Hitt in Idaho Falls near Red Robin. Eastbound traffic is blocked from Ashment to S 25th E (Hitt Road) while the leak is being fixed.

Red Robin and Wells Fargo have been evacuated as a precaution. No other businesses in the area are currently affected.

Drivers should plan for delays in this area and find alternate routes.