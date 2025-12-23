Idaho Falls announces 13 Christmas Tree drop-off locations through Jan. 31

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls Sanitation Division is helping residents wrap up the holiday season by offering convenient Christmas tree disposal options throughout the city through Jan. 31.

Because of processing requirements at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, Christmas trees cannot be placed in regular household garbage. To make disposal easier, the Sanitation Division has established 13 designated drop off locations across Idaho Falls where residents can safely discard their trees.

The disposal sites are intended for city residents only and may not be used by commercial tree lots to dispose of unsold trees. Residents are reminded to remove all ornaments, lights and decorations before dropping off their trees.

Christmas tree disposal locations:

Soccer fields parking lot off Old Butte Road

Washburn Avenue and Michael Street at Reinhart Park

Fremont Avenue near the recycling bin north of the Science Center

West Elva Street at the Melaleuca Field parking lot

North Water Avenue and Chestnut Street in the northeast corner

West 13th Street and North Placer Avenue

10th Street and Emerson Avenue

Tautphaus Park outdoor ice rink near the glass recycling container

Bennett Avenue and Waid Street

Sunnyside Park near Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in the southeast corner

Sykes Drive and Davidson Drive

Ashment Avenue and 12th Street

Russet Street and Lincoln Drive

CHRISTMAS TREE DISPOSAL SITE MAP

Collected trees will be chipped and recycled into mulch, which will be made available to Idaho Falls residents next spring.

For more information about Christmas tree disposal or the mulch program, contact the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491.