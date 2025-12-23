Idaho Falls business ‘The Gun Shop’ hosts Santa photos

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Santa traded reindeer for rifle racks this weekend, stopping by The Gun Shop in Idaho Falls to pose for photos with kids. It's all part of a holiday event meant to give families a less crowded alternative to the mall.

The idea had actually come from a practical problem.

"Everybody wants to go see Santa, and so I know if I take my kids to the mall, the lines are crazy long. And so we just wanted to give kids another option, another place to find Santa," Lindsey, the marketing coordinator at The Gun Shop, said.

This is the first year The Gun Shop is hosting Santa, but it won't be the last.

"I think we'll probably do it again," Lindsey said.

Santa had one last thing to say to all the kids before he jumps down those chimneys.

"It's easy to think that you can get on the naughty list, but for the most part, kids are pretty good. We all make mistakes. The important thing is that we fix our mistakes and we try better the next day. That's what matters," Santa said.

The event is happening from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24 from 12-2 p.m.