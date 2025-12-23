Shelley family escapes “Fast and Furious” early morning trailer fire

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A local family is picking up the pieces after their trailer home went up in flames in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Shelley-Firth Fire District was called to the blaze around 2:20 a.m. While the home was a total loss, the three people inside escaped without injury.

Fast and Furious

Manuel Alvarez, one of the three residents, says he was asleep when the fire broke out. Speaking in Spanish through a neighbor who assisted with translation, Alvarez described a terrifying scene that escalated in seconds.

"In the night when we were sleeping, I saw flames coming from the back side of the refrigerator," Alvarez said. "Like fast and furious, it just started to spread through the house."

Alvarez was told by fire crews on the scene that the fire appeared to be accidental, likely sparked by a space heater. While Local News 8 has reached out to the Shelley-Firth Fire District for official confirmation, they have not yet returned a request for comment.

Community Spirit Amid Heartbreaking Loss

The devastation of the fire spread beyond the Alvarez property. Cindy Jarquin, who lives next door, watched as the heat and flames charred her family’s most recent sacrifice: a brand-new car intended as a surprise Christmas gift for her daughter, Alyssa.

"We actually bought it for her for Christmas," Cindy said. "She goes to college in Arizona. Since she can't afford it herself, we took the last dime we had to purchase it for her."

For Alyssa, the surprise was revealed under the worst possible circumstances. "She didn't know about it until now," Cindy added. "She found out the hard way that her gift just went up in flames."

Despite the loss of her Christmas surprise, Alyssa says some things are more important than a car.

"It’s truly heartbreaking, especially since I am going back to college," Alyssa said. "But I’m more worried about my neighbors because they lost their home and their cars. I feel terribly sorry for them."

Because the Alvarez family lost their phones and personal belongings in the fire, Alyssa is currently setting up a GoFundMe page to help them cover immediate expenses. Local News 8 will provide the link to the GoFundMe campaign as soon as it becomes available. Check back here for updates on how you can support the Alvarez family during this difficult time.