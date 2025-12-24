President Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is currently hospitalized for treatment related to ongoing health complications, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

"He is receiving expert care and is with loved ones during this Christmas holiday," the Church said in a statement.

The Church also said President Holland and his family have expressed gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf, and extend greetings of faith and peace during this Christmas season.