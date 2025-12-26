Skip to Content
Arizona man arrested in multi-state investigation for online enticement of minors

Ahren Neil Heineman, 29 of Arizona City, Arizona
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Ahren Neil Heineman, 29 of Arizona City, Arizona
today at 11:21 AM
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 29-year-old Arizona man is in custody following a multi-state investigation into the inappropriate relationships with minors, including Idahoans, online.

Ahren Neil Heineman was arrested on Dec. 23 by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies in Arizona City. The arrest was the result of a month-long collaborative effort between Arizona authorities and detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho.

The investigation began in late November after JCSO began an investigation into Heineman’s alleged inappropriate communications with children.

In a statement, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office extended its gratitude to the Pinal County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for their help in the case.

