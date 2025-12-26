Former Idaho Lawmaker Todd Achilles challenges Jim Risch for U.S. Senate Seat

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Former Democratic legislator Todd Achilles has officially entered the 2026 race for the U.S. Senate as an Independent. Achilles, who recently resigned his seat in the Idaho House of Representatives to focus on the campaign, aims to unseat three-term incumbent Republican Senator Jim Risch.

From the Statehouse to the National Stage

An Oregon native, Achilles served for over 20 years in the U.S. Army, both as an active-duty tank commander and in the tech sector. He later shifted to local politics.

After being appointed by Governor Brad Little to fill a vacancy in District 16B, Achilles successfully defended the seat in the 2024 election. However, his tenure in the Idaho House was brief; he resigned this July to launch his federal bid. Governor Little has since appointed Boise attorney Annie Henderson Haws to serve the remainder of his term.

Breaking the Two-Party Deadlock

Speaking to reporters at Local News 8, Achilles said his candidacy was a necessary response to a "fundamentally broken" Congress. He argued that the two-party system has failed the nation. Emphasizing his roots and relationships among both parties, Achilles noted his reputation for putting policy before party.

"I had a reputation to be one of the most bipartisan in the Idaho House, and you really need to get past the politics and just work with colleagues on the policy," explained Achilles. "There's tremendous corruption in both parties, and... we've got to get Congress functioning again and working in a bipartisan way on solving these hard problems."

Independent vs. Incumbent

Achilles' opponent, Senator Jim Risch, has held the seat since 2009. Risch announced his re-election bid in late April, backed by an enthusiastic endorsement from President Donald Trump.

“It’s a great time for America,” Risch stated in a press release. “I want to continue working with President Trump to get the government out of the way.”

Historically, Republicans have swept every U.S. Senate race in Idaho since 1978. The last Democrat to hold the office was Frank Church nearly 50 years ago, and an Independent candidate has never represented the Gem State in the U.S. Senate, making Achilles' challenge of Idaho's established majority unprecedented.

Road to the Ballot Box

Under Idaho law, Achilles must collect a requisite number of signatures to qualify for the November 2026 ballot. While his campaign has already surpassed the 1,000-signature minimum, Achilles says his strategy is about more than just the paperwork; he is focused on building a presence in all 44 Idaho counties.

For more information on the Achilles campaign and his policy platform, click HERE.