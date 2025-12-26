Space heater spikes fire risk: IFFD shares essential tips to prevent winter house fires

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As temperatures plunge across Eastern Idaho, locals are looking for any way to stay warm. However, the Idaho Falls Fire Department is issuing a stern warning: your efforts to keep warm could be putting your home at risk.

Winter is peak season for structure fires, with space heaters as the main culprit. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, from 2017-2019, space heaters were involved in about 3% of all home heating fires, including 41% of fatal house fires.

While Local News 8 has already reported on several house fires in surrounding areas this month, Idaho Falls has narrowly avoided similar tragedies. According to IFFD Fire Marshal Jim Newton, the danger often lies in the home’s electrical capacity rather than the heater itself.

"The thing we see with space heaters is that they're typically overloaded, so most houses aren't built to have multiple space heaters on one circuit," said Jim Newton, Fire Marsha for the Idaho Falls Fire Department. "So what we find is people put too many space heaters either on a power strip or too many into an outlet, and then they put them too close to other objects, which are then heated up and cause fires."

When these circuits overheat, or when a heater is placed too close to flammable objects like curtains or furniture, the results can be instantaneous and devastating.

The IFFD recommends all Idahoans take the following precautions:

The Three-Foot Rule: Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn.

Plug Directly into Walls: Never use extension cords or power strips for heating units.

Test Your Alarms: Ensure smoke detectors are functional. While many people test them during daylight saving time, Newton emphasizes that it is never too late to check.

Clear the Area: Ensure children and pets are kept away from high-heat sources.

Ensure children and pets are kept away from high-heat sources.

