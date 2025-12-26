Skip to Content
News

SWAT responding to active shooter situation in Northern Idaho

Pixabay
By
today at 5:05 PM
Published 5:03 PM

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in northern Idaho are responding to an active shooter at the Shoshone County Courthouse in Wallace, Idaho.

Preliminary details are still coming in, but the nearby Mineral County, Montana, Sheriff confirmed the online reports of the active situation on Facebook, asking the area residents to pray for all law enforcement.

"We are sending reinforcement to help our neighbor. Please pray for all law enforcement. And stay out of the downtown area in Wallace if possible," states the sheriff's post.

Reports by KREM 2 news in Spokane confirm that the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more details as they become available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.