SWAT responding to active shooter situation in Northern Idaho

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in northern Idaho are responding to an active shooter at the Shoshone County Courthouse in Wallace, Idaho.

Preliminary details are still coming in, but the nearby Mineral County, Montana, Sheriff confirmed the online reports of the active situation on Facebook, asking the area residents to pray for all law enforcement.

"We are sending reinforcement to help our neighbor. Please pray for all law enforcement. And stay out of the downtown area in Wallace if possible," states the sheriff's post.

Reports by KREM 2 news in Spokane confirm that the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more details as they become available.