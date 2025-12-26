Wet wintry mixes creating Winter Storm warnings and possibility of valley snow

As we approach "Part 2" of the winter storm systems today and Saturday, temperatures across the region will drop, and snow levels will rise in the highlands. Scattered thunderstorms swept through the valley this Friday afternoon, causing slick roads, sleet, and high winds.

A winter storm warning and advisory was placed into effect by the National Weather Service for the Centennial Mountains and Island Park area. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations ranging from 5 to 10 inches and winds gusting up to 35 mph. Areas such as Stanley, Ketchum, Island Park, and Driggs, along with all our mountain passes, will see chances of significant snowfall, which could lead to slick travel conditions.

Some light snow is anticipated across all valley floors, including Snake Plain and eastern Magic Valley; however, accumulation is expected to be minimal. Please exercise extra caution when planning travel across the region on Friday and Saturday after Christmas, and check the latest forecasts and road conditions.

This winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 AM Friday through 5 AM MST Saturday. Residents should prepare for slippery roads, as hazardous conditions could significantly affect the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Rain and sleet are expected to move across the valley region this Friday afternoon and early evening. Temperatures are dropping as a cold front approaches this weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and gusts up to 30 mph. Rain and snow are likely tonight, with additional snowfall after midnight.

On Saturday, expect snow with a high of 34 degrees and wind gusts of 35-40 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 degrees. Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 27 degrees, followed by a chilly Monday morning with a low of 8 degrees. High temperatures at the start of the last week of the year will be in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will gradually rise, but overnight lows will remain in the teens after Monday.