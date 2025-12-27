Jeffrey R. Holland, President of the LDS Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dies at 85

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday morning at the age of 85.

President Holland passed away at 3:15 a.m. MST, surrounded by family members, following complications related to kidney disease, the Church announced. He had been hospitalized since Dec. 24, 2025.

As a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since June 1994, President Holland served for over three decades in one of the faith’s highest governing bodies. He was widely recognized for his ability as a speaker and powerful oratory style and his deep commitment to the global membership of the faith.

Before his call to full-time church service, President Holland served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University from 1980 to 1989. His academic journey began in his hometown of St. George, Utah, where he was born on Dec. 3, 1940. He earned his undergraduate and master's degrees from BYU before attending Yale University, where he obtained a master’s and a doctorate in American studies.

President Holland held several prominent positions within the Church Educational System before his call to serve university's president. From 1974-1980 he was the dean of BYU’s College of Religious Education and at the same time served as the Church’s Commissioner of Education. His influence on the Church’s educational institutions remained a hallmark of his legacy throughout his apostolic ministry.

In his passing, the longtime leader and teacher joins his wife, Patricia Terry Holland, who passed away in July 2023. He is survived by the couple's three children, 13 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be released at a later date.