No snow, less sales, Idaho Falls outdoor shop feels the pinch of light winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This has been an unusual Idaho winter, and many local shops depend on snow to keep business going.

Local News 8 reached out to the owners of Idaho Mountain Trading in Idaho Falls, who tell us they are feeling the impact of this light winter. The shop sells snow skis, snowboards and sports gear, and when the weather isn't cooperating with the season, it has an impact on sales. While sales may be slowing, store owners remain optimistic.

"It's tough because no doubt about it, we are first to know that if there's no snow in the valley, it's difficult to think, 'Hey, I need a new parka or I need new gloves.' But when we get up to the resorts, which finally Targee is getting some snow, we had the unfortunate event where Kelley's opened and had to close. Hopefully, it will drop in temperature and will get them back open. And, you know, we can get off to a good season."

Due to the lack of snow, customers will find some pricing drops on snow gear.

Kelley Canyon did open on Monday, according to their Facebook page.