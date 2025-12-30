Stable conditions of sunny skies and low winds remain through midweek

We continue to observe dry northwest winds as we wrap up the final days of 2025. A high-pressure ridge will remain in control through the middle of the week, keeping conditions dry overall. However, we’ll occasionally see high- and mid-level clouds drifting through the region.

On Tuesday, sunshine takes the spotlight as temperatures rise slightly, with afternoon highs near 36 degrees. Winds will remain light from the north-northeast at approximately 5 mph, resulting in a calm but agreeable day.

Wednesday will bring slightly more cloud cover, especially in the afternoon and evening, but dry weather will continue. High temperatures will climb to approximately 40 degrees, and winds will be light, starting from the east-northeast at around 5 mph before becoming calm later in the day.

By Thursday, the pattern begins to shift as high pressure weakens and wetter weather approaches from the west. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. Highs will top out near 39°. That chance for mixed precipitation continues into Thursday night, mainly before 11 PM, with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows falling to around 29°. The probability of rainfall during this period rises to approximately 30%.

Looking ahead to Friday, there remains a chance of rain and snow, with highs in the lower 40s.