New Year’s Eve events around the area and firework safety reminders

This New Year's Eve, Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming are full of fun celebrations to welcome 2026. There are several ways to be involved in the community this evening, including concerts and book reading events. See the list below for some of the December 31st events:

December 31st, 2025, New Year's Eve Events:

New Year's Eve: Arrival from Sweden, the Music of ABBA - (Idaho Falls, ID) A renowned tribute band, founded in 1995, meticulously recreates the sound and stage presence of the legendary Swedish group ABBA. Touring globally, they perform ABBA's hits with impressive authenticity, often considered the closest experience to the original. Notably, they are the sole tribute band to have received an unreleased ABBA song.



Heads and Tails Distillery's Midnight Masquerade - (Idaho Falls, ID) Guests can step into the shadows of New Year's Eve for an evening of mystery and revelry at Heads & Tails Distillery. The Midnight Masquerade, beginning at 9 pm, invites attendees to don their most beguiling masks and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of elegant intrigue.

A $100 ticket grants you exclusive access to this sophisticated affair, including a commemorative Glencairn glass to take home, a signature welcome drink to start the night, gourmet passed appetizers, and the luxury of bottomless bubbly as we count down to midnight.

Jazz House Big Band New Year's Eve Bash - (Menan, ID) The Jazz House Big Band is partnering with the East Idaho Community Big Band to host a New Year's dance. The event will take place at the Menan Town Hall. Admission prices are $10 per person and $18 per couple, with discounts available for large families. Light refreshments will be provided.

A Novel New Year: Turn the Page at Midnight - (Rigby, ID) Get ready to ditch the heels and sparkle for something more comfortable this New Year's Eve: cozy PJs and a stack of books at "A Novel New Year: Turn the Page at Midnight." This event offers an escape—no judgment, no crowds, and no obligation to be "on." It promises pure, unadulterated bookish bliss. Attendees can join a local romance bookstore for a till-midnight read-a-thon designed for booktroverts. The event provides a cozy, low-pressure environment where the only "fireworks" are the spicy scenes on the page.

New Year's Eve Dinner & Celebration at the Idaho Falls Country Club - (Idaho Falls, ID) Visitors are invited to the Idaho Falls Country Club Bellhouse Restaurant from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on December 31st for live music, drinks, and food. Reservations can be made by calling (208)-523 -5757 ext. 2. The event is open to the public.

The 3rd Annual Glitz & Glamour New Year’s Eve Ball - (Riverton, WY) This event will take place at 307 Bar & Grill, featuring a dinner buffet and live music by Cowboy Hippie. Guests can enjoy complimentary champagne and fireworks at midnight. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8:30 PM. The dress code is semi-formal, and tickets cost $50 per person, available at 307 Bar & Grill. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, show up, and ring in the New Year in style.

Firework Safety

If you plan to stay home and use fireworks on New Year's Eve, first responders have essential safety reminders to help keep your celebrations safe. Fireworks should only be lit in an empty lot or driveway, ensuring you're clear of your house and any nearby structures. Sparklers are the most common cause of injuries, so never stick smaller fireworks in your pockets. When disposing of fireworks, wait until the area is clear of debris, and keep a bucket of water nearby to soak spent fireworks.

Authorities urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and take extra precautions to prevent beginning 2026 in the emergency room.