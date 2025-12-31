Slick ‘n slide: Idaho Falls Snow Park opens for New Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Guests at the Idaho Falls Snow Park are in for a wild ride this winter.

The popular snow tubing park is open for the New Year in Bone, Idaho.



Dozens of people flew down steep slopes, caught air on a massive jump and enjoyed full winter fun on ice-packed snow at the grand opening on Wednesday.



In spite of warmer temperatures, the owner says the manmade snow is here to stay at the careening snow park east of Idaho Falls.

“We're making snow so you can make memories,” said Jamie Rhoda, Idaho Falls Snow Park owner. “What we want to do is have you guys come out to have a good time. Whether we have snow or not, as long as the weather's cold enough, we make the snow so you guys can come out and enjoy it.”



The park is in its fourth year and features three tube runs that stretch 1200 feet downhill.

Local News 8 reporter David Pace flies into the air on the 'Big Jump' at the Idaho Falls Snow Park.

“We provide tubes, bathrooms, parking, conveyor magic carpet ride, and then we have fire pits, indoor/outdoor seating,” Rhoda said. “So all you have to do is show up in your winter clothes.”



A four-hour session on the hill costs $15.



“What I like about the ski hill is that, sometimes you go flying and sometimes you don't, but it's still a little fun,” said snowtuber Ila Echler.

The Jackson family, from Idaho Falls, spent the entire afternoon with friends and family.

“I think my favorite part is when all of us link together and you just start spinning,” said snow tuber extraordinaire Tyler Jackson.



With a major jump, the park promises plenty of surprises.



“When you're, like, at the bottom, it sprays you in the face,” Carina Jackson said. “And also, I like going in a group.”

The park is located at 207 Bone Road, Iona, and will be open for the rest of Christmas break and all winter long.



For tickets, operating hours, and more information visit IdahoFallsSnowPark.com.