As Peak Season Nears, Idaho Faces Early Flu Surge.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Flu season is here, and Idaho is experiencing some of the nation's highest flu activity in the nation.

The CDC’s latest surveillance map places Idaho among the states with elevated case numbers. Local reports of flu activity are increasing, driven partly by a variant that has been dubbed by news sites and social media as the "super flu."

According to the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, that variant of the Flu is known for spreading quickly and efficiently .

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials emphasized that annual vaccination remains the most effective defense against the virus.

Despite the rise in cases, the Department of Health and Welfare is urging residents to follow standard precautions to curb the spread of all viruses. These reminders are especially critical as people resume their normal routines after holiday gatherings.

To support overall health and prevent viral transmission, officials recommend the following:

Vaccination: Get a flu vaccine every year if you have not already done so.

Hygiene: Wash hands frequently.

Avoidance: Avoid people who are sick.

Isolation: Stay home when you are ill to prevent spreading viruses to others.

Wellness: Get enough sleep, eat nutritious food and stay hydrated.

The CDC typically sees the national peak of influenza activity between December and February. This season, the high activity levels are being reported early in the new year.

