Ready to change? Local trainers share the key to keeping your new year’s fitness goals

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - It's a new day, a new year, and a new you. That's the mindset for many people on January 1. When picking a New Year's resolution, many choose to live a healthier lifestyle as their goal.

"Start now instead of later. It's a great way to put that first step in," said Isaac Luna, membership coordinator at Gold's Gym. "It's a really good way to break the ice and feel uncomfortable. You're supposed to feel uncomfortable to improve. Change is scary, but that's the best part of the journey."

Local News 8 spoke with gym trainers at Gold's Gym in Idaho Falls. They tell us that every year, people want to lose weight. This year, they have noticed more people are setting a goal to build muscle and get stronger.

It's commonly known that people tend to fall short of their New Year's goals. Gym trainers suggest including a friend in your goal-making to help you stay on track.

"So the biggest thing for me is accountability, right? So I myself, I even have a coach, said John Morton, personal trainer at Gold's Gym. "I'm doing bodybuilding, and he keeps me accountable. So the best thing that I have to offer for somebody else is find somebody to keep you accountable. That'll help you the most."

There's also helpful information about setting healthy lifestyle goals on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website. They suggest setting realistic goals, focusing on small, consistent steps. They also recommend prioritizing mental health along with physical health.