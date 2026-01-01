Wet, slushy weather kicks off the 2026 New Year’s Celebrations

Welcome to 2026!

For New Year's Day, we'll continue to see scattered snow and rain showers throughout the day. This comes after a dry, cooler end to the final days of 2025. A wintry mix of precipitation is possible with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. There is a tiny window for freezing rain and drizzle at the leading edge of rainfall on Thursday afternoon. We could get a quick blast of snowfall, then mix with freezing rain throughout the day.

Light rain and snow will spread north on New Year's Day. Little to no impacts from snowfall are expected. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible for the Snake River Plain. Light winds are expected throughout the day, with winds only reaching 5 mph. Rain and snow will continue into the later hours of Thursday night, with a low temperature of around 30°.



It will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with a few spots of rain and snow. Temperatures will remain mild and above average for this time of year, with a high near 40°. A bit windy, with southwest winds around 10-15 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is a chance of rain and snow for late Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the mid-40s for the Snake River Plain. More scattered rain and mountain snow for Sunday as highs once again reach the 40's.