Man allegedly bites deputy after DUI crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A man is facing two felony counts of battery on an officer after deputies say he became violent with first responders following a suspected drunk driving crash just after midnight on New Year’s.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Lovell said deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to an injury crash at the intersection of South Holmes Avenue and 49th South on the south side of Idaho Falls shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Two vehicles were involved. Investigators say one driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the collision. That driver was identified as Colby Clark, who showed “a lot of signs of intoxication” and other impairment, according to Lovell.

Lovell said Clark quickly became belligerent with deputies and fire personnel at the scene.

“At one point, [he] spit in one of our deputies’ face,” Lovell said.

Clark was detained, placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital for medical clearance. While there, deputies obtained a warrant for a blood draw to determine his level of intoxication in connection with the crash.

Lovell said Clark continued to struggle with hospital staff and deputies and at one point bit a deputy on the arm.

Clark was booked on two counts of felony battery on an officer, Lovell said. Potential charges related to driving under the influence are pending the results of the blood test.

Despite the crash and confrontation, injuries were minor.

Lovell said the occupants of the other vehicle were evaluated and released at the scene.

“Overall, there weren't any significant injuries to anybody, which is very lucky,” he said, noting that crashes involving alcohol often result in serious or fatal injuries.

The deputy who was bitten and the deputy who was spat on were checked after the incident and were able to finish their shifts. Lovell said the bite did not break the skin.

Possible penalties for the felony charges will depend on the judge and any additional charges that may follow the DUI investigation, Lovell said. In Idaho, felony convictions can carry fines and a year or more in state prison, along with the possibility of probation.

Lovell said the incident is a reminder of holiday safety messages from law enforcement about not driving while intoxicated.

“Luckily no one was killed or seriously injured,” he said. “But a crash did happen, there were injuries, and there were behavior issues as well that had to be dealt with.”