Talk of the town: Water tower to come down

The red, white and blue Idaho Falls Water Tower has dominated the Idaho Falls skyline for decades.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls will begin saying good-bye to a beloved landmark starting Monday.



Local News 8 is hitting the streets today, gathering local reactions to the demolition of the 89-year-old Idaho Falls water tower.



Crews will start assembling a crane and prepping the site next week, with the actual demolition beginning Friday, January 9, according to the city.



The project is expected to extend into February.



The city’s new water tower has double the capacity of the former one – carrying 1 million gallons of water, according to a city press release.

The tower helps pressurize multiple wells and provides a reservoir of water for firefighting and power outages.



