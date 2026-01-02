Wrapping up: Last chance to see ‘Mummies’ at Museum of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mummies of the World exhibit is wrapping up this weekend after an exhilarating seven-month run at the Museum of Idaho.

Nearly 50,000 guests have visited the museum so far to see mummified bodies of people and animals from across the globe.



“This exhibit is incredible for the community because it's one of the largest exhibits the Museum of Idaho has ever brought,” said Camille Thomas, the museum’s director of marketing.



The exhibit takes guests through 4,500 of history, showcasing mummies embalmed both by man and nature.



“We have mummies from every continent," Thomas added. "We have mummies from Peru, which really surprised me. We have ancient Egyptian mummies, mummies from Europe, and even one from the U.S. that was mummified in 1994 for science.”

The body of one-year-old Johannes Vac was mummified naturally in a crypt, after the baby likely died of 'white fever' or tuberculosis.

The exhibit includes a family of three from Hungary, who likely died from tuberculosis, and German mummies preserved in a vault.

Across the ocean in Peru, people were mummified in baskets so they could be carried around during rituals, Thomas explained.



Many people are also surprised by the Burns display, she said, which showcases the work of a Scottish doctor who mummified human medical specimens for research.

Idaho Falls is one of the exhibit’s final stops in its 16-year tour across America.

You can catch a final glimpse from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and 1 PM to 5 PM Sunday. After closing, the mummies will leave forever and make one final trip to an exhibition in Los Angeles.



For more information, visit museumofidaho.org.

MUMAB, an American mummy preserved in 1994 using Egyptian techniques, is displayed at the Museum of Idaho.