Second wintry system of 2026 making its into Idaho by late Saturday evening

A brief break in the wet weather has created a pleasant atmosphere across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming this Saturday. This will begin to change as another storm system is expected to move in later Saturday night, bringing rain and possibly some snow through the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

Saturday has started as a quiet and murky early-winter day, with early-morning fog lingering into the early afternoon. Much of the previous light snow melted away, and temperatures climbed back into the 40s. As the day has progressed, cloud coverage continues to move inward from the West and will continue to increase ahead of the next storm system. Afternoon highs will climb to around 43°, with light winds.

Around 5 pm, wet weather will return to the area, with steady rainfall and a wintry mix for higher-elevation communities. This path will move north toward Northeastern Idaho and the Montana border. Most snowfall will occur in the mountains, with forecast totals peaking around 8 inches.

Overnight lows will fall to around 34°, and winds will pick up slightly, with gusts reaching 20 mph at times. Rain chances remain in the forecast for Sunday, especially later in the morning and into the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with highs near 44°. South-southwest winds will be noticeable, gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday night stays unsettled, with rain likely before late evening and overnight lows dipping to around 34 degrees. Our high temperatures will remain well above average into the first full week of 2026.