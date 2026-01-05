158 Idaho Schools awarded USDA grants for fresh fruit and vegetable program

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Education:

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — Students at 158 schools across Idaho will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of fresh fruit and vegetable options at no cost to the student or school with federal, state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

The FFVP provides participating elementary schools with a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables during the school day, many of which they might not encounter in their regular diets. FFVP service takes place outside of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program mealtimes, meaning they’re served in addition to those programs’ fruit and vegetable offerings, helping to spotlight healthy foods as a standalone snack to explore and enjoy.

Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.

Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period ran from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, and all grant awards were contingent on available USDA funds.

These Idaho elementary schools received Fresh Fruit and Vegetable grants for the 2025-2026 school year:

School District School Name Total Award American Falls S.D. #381 Hillcrest Elementary School $22,283.72 American Falls S.D. #381 J.R. Simplot Elementary School $24,610.82 Basin S.D. #072 Basin Schools $10,789.27 Blaine County S.D. #61 Alturas Elementary School $31,451.08 Blaine County S.D. #61 Bellevue Elementary School $13,892.07 Blaine County S.D. #61 Hailey Elementary School $17,417.97 Bliss S.D. #234 Bliss School $4,654.19 Boise S. D. #001 Garfield Elementary School $15,725.54 Boise S. D. #001 Grace Jordan Elementary School $27,995.69 Boise S. D. #001 Hawthorne Elementary School $16,289.68 Boise S. D. #001 Hillcrest Elementary School $20,802.84 Boise S. D. #001 Horizon Elementary School $30,675.38 Boise S. D. #001 Jefferson Elementary School $16,289.68 Boise S. D. #001 Koelsch Elementary School $22,354.24 Boise S. D. #001 Morley Nelson Elementary School $26,585.33 Boise S. D. #001 Taft Elementary School $21,296.47 Boise S. D. #001 Whitney Elementary School $32,861.44 Boise S. D. #001 Whittier Elementary School $34,624.39 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Bridgewater Elementary School $34,271.80 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Fairview Elementary School $20,520.77 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Falls Valley Elementary School $27,784.13 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Hillview Elementary School $28,982.94 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Summit Hills Elementary School $33,637.14 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Tiebreaker Elementary School $26,726.36 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Ucon Elementary School $30,745.89 Boundary County S.D. #101 Boundary County Junior High School* $8,462.17 Boundary County S.D. #101 Mount Hall Elementary School $9,237.87 Boundary County S.D. #101 Naples Elementary School $5,077.30 Boundary County S.D. #101 Valley View Elementary School $24,681.34 Bruneau-Grand View Jt. SD #365 Bruneau Elementary School $2,186.06 Bruneau-Grand View Jt. SD #365 Grand View Elementary School $6,134.37 Buhl S.D. #412 Popplewell Elementary School $36,810.45 Caldwell S.D. #132 Jefferson Middle School* $53,664.28 Caldwell S.D. #132 Lewis & Clark Elementary School $21,578.54 Caldwell S.D. #132 Sacajawea Elementary School $25,739.11 Caldwell S.D. #132 Van Buren Elementary School $31,733.15 Caldwell S.D. #132 Washington Elementary School $34,694.91 Caldwell S.D. #132 Wilson Elementary School $24,822.37 Cambridge S.D. #432 Cambridge Elementary School $4,442.64 Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151 Dworshak Elementary School $28,418.80 Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151 Oakley Schools $13,398.44 Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151 White Pine Elementary School $36,810.45 Castleford S.D. #417 Castleford School $10,718.75 Challis S.D. #181 Challis Elementary School $11,494.45 Clark County S.D. #161 Clark County Schools (Lindy Ross Elementary) $3,384.87 Council S.D. #13 Council Elementary School $10,084.09 Culdesac Jt. S.D. #342 Culdesac School $4,865.75 Dietrich S.D. #314 Dietrich School $5,359.38 Emmett S.D. #221 Butte View Elementary School $16,007.61 Emmett S.D. #221 Kenneth Carberry Intermediate School $27,008.43 Emmett S.D. #221 Shadow Butte Elementary School $27,008.43 Emmett S.D. #221 Sweet-Montour Elementary School $2,750.21 Firth S.D. #059 A W Johnson Elementary School $17,417.97 Fruitland S.D. #373 Fruitland Elementary School $39,490.14 Future Public Charter School, Inc. Future Public School $25,950.66 Glenns Ferry S.D. #192 Glenns Ferry Schools $11,847.04 Gooding Jt. S.D #231 Gooding Elementary School $33,143.51 Hagerman S.D. #233 Hagerman Elementary School $10,084.09 Hansen S.D. #415 Hansen Schools $11,423.93 Heritage Academy Inc. Heritage Academy $10,084.09 Heritage Community Charter School HCCS $25,245.48 Highland Joint S.D. #305 Highland School $6,346.63 Homedale S.D. #370 Homedale Elementary School $32,861.44 Homedale S.D. #370 Homedale Middle School* $14,667.77 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 A H Bush Elementary School $21,649.06 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Dora Erickson Elementary School $29,899.68 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Ethel Boyes Elementary School $36,457.86 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Hawthorne Elementary School $21,084.91 Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251 Harwood Elementary School $29,688.12 Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251 Roberts Elementary School $12,693.26 Jerome S.D. #261 Frontier Elementary School $32,508.85 Jerome S.D. #261 Horizon Elementary School $29,406.05 Jerome S.D. #261 Jefferson Elementary School $29,829.16 Jerome S.D. #261 Summit Elementary School $31,521.59 Kamiah Jt. S.D. #304 Kamiah Elementary/Middle Schools $14,597.25 Kimberly S.D. #414 Kimberly Elementary School $29,829.16 Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084 Farmin Stidwell Elementary School $33,637.14 Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084 Hope Elementary School $7,968.55 Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084 Kootenai Elementary School $26,091.70 Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084 Southside Elementary School $11,494.45 Lakeland S.D. #272 John Brown Elementary School $26,021.18 Lakeland S.D. #272 Spirit Lake Elementary School $19,533.52 Lapwai S.D. #341 Lapwai Elementary School $15,302.43 Lapwai S.D. #341 Lapwai Jr - Sr High School* $2,397.62 Lewiston S.D. #340 McGhee Elementary School $17,841.08 Lewiston S.D. #340 Webster Elementary School $14,315.18 Mackay S.D. #182 Mackay Schools $8,109.58 Marsing Jt. S.D. #363 Marsing Elementary School $24,681.34 Meadows Valley S.D. #011 Meadows Valley School $5,147.82 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Acequia Elementary School $17,770.56 Minidoka County S.D. #331 East Minico Middle School* $10,084.09 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Heyburn Elementary School $36,105.27 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Paul Elementary School $31,733.15 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Rupert Elementary School $42,945.53 Minidoka County S.D. #331 West Minico Middle School* $13,398.44 Moscow S.D. #281 West Park Elementary School $16,712.79 Mountain View S.D. #244 Clearwater Valley Elementary School $8,462.17 Mountain View S.D. #244 Grangeville Elementary & Jr. High $27,784.13 Nampa S.D. #131 Central Elementary School $25,809.63 Nampa S.D. #131 Endeavor Elementary School $41,535.16 Nampa S.D. #131 FD Roosevelt Elementary School $40,265.84 Nampa S.D. #131 Iowa Elementary School $33,355.06 Nampa S.D. #131 Lake Ridge Elementary School $38,643.92 Nampa S.D. #131 New Horizon Elementary School $40,759.47 Nampa S.D. #131 Park Ridge Elementary School $34,130.76 Nampa S.D. #131 Ronald Reagan Elementary School $42,875.01 Nampa S.D. #131 Sherman Elementary School $33,214.03 Nampa S.D. #131 Willow Creek Elementary School $42,592.94 New Plymouth S.D. #372 New Plymouth Elementary School $28,418.80 North Valley Academy North Valley Academy $9,026.32 Orofino Jt. S.D. #171 Orofino Elementary School $24,540.30 Orofino Jt. S.D. #171 Timberline Schools $7,263.36 Parma S.D. #137 Maxine Johnson Elementary School $26,162.22 Parma S.D. #137 West Wing $11,776.52 Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D. #044 Lakeside Elementary School $11,423.93 Pocatello S.D. #025 Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School $33,214.03 Pocatello S.D. #025 Jefferson Elementary School $24,822.37 Pocatello S.D. #025 Rulon M Ellis Elementary School $25,104.45 Pocatello S.D. #025 Tendoy Elementary School $15,443.47 Potlatch S.D. #285 Potlatch Elementary School $16,642.27 Richfield S.D. #316 Richfield School $7,122.33 Salmon River S.D. #243 Riggins Elementary School $4,654.19 Salmon S.D. #291 Salmon Pioneer Primary School $18,757.82 Shoshone S.D. #312 Shoshone Elementary School $16,360.20 Snake River S.D. #052 Moreland Elementary School $15,090.87 Snake River S.D. #052 Riverside Elementary School $18,052.64 Snake River S.D. #052 Rockford Elementary School $10,366.16 St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041 Heyburn Elementary School $22,354.24 St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041 Upriver Elem-Jr. High School $4,583.68 Swan Valley S.D. #92 Swan Valley Elementary School $2,468.13 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Bickel Elementary School $12,058.60 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Harrison Elementary School $23,482.53 Twin Falls S.D. #411 I B Perrine Elementary School $25,386.52 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Lincoln Elementary School $23,412.01 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Morningside Elementary School $29,053.46 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Oregon Trail Elementary School $34,201.28 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Sawtooth Elementary School $32,226.77 Valley S.D. #262 Valley School $14,315.18 Wallace S.D. #393 Silver Hills Elementary School $9,167.35 Weiser S.D. #431 Park Intermediate School $14,244.66 Weiser S.D. #431 Pioneer Primary School $26,655.84 Wendell S.D. #232 Wendell Elementary School $28,771.39 Wendell S.D. #232 Wendell Middle School* $12,975.33 West Ada S.D. #002 Chief Joseph School of the Arts $35,188.53 West Ada S.D. #002 Desert Sage Elementary School $31,874.18 West Ada S.D. #002 Frontier Elementary School $17,488.49 West Ada S.D. #002 Joplin Elementary School $17,065.38 West Ada S.D. #002 McMillan Elementary School $15,937.09 West Ada S.D. #002 Meridian Elementary School $31,803.67 West Ada S.D. #002 River Valley Elementary School $31,874.18 West Ada S.D. #002 Silver Sage Elementary School $17,276.94 West Ada S.D. #002 Summerwind Elementary School $25,950.66 West Ada S.D. #002 Ustick Elementary School $28,418.80 West Bonner County S.D. #083 Idaho Hill Elementary School $9,167.35 West Bonner County S.D. #083 Priest River Elementary School $23,200.46 West Jefferson S.D. #253 Hamer Elementary School $2,538.65 West Jefferson S.D. #253 Terreton Elem - Jr High School* $18,546.26 West Side S.D. #202 Harold B Lee Elementary School $23,412.01

For more information about Child Nutrition Programs at the Idaho State Department of Education, visit www.sde.idaho.gov. To learn more about the FFVP, visit https://www.sde.idaho.gov/about-us/departments/child-nutrition-programs/school-meal-programs/fresh-fruit-vegetable-program/.

