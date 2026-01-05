Skip to Content
158 Idaho Schools awarded USDA grants for fresh fruit and vegetable program

Published 4:01 PM

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Education:

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — Students at 158 schools across Idaho will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of fresh fruit and vegetable options at no cost to the student or school with federal, state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

The FFVP provides participating elementary schools with a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables during the school day, many of which they might not encounter in their regular diets. FFVP service takes place outside of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program mealtimes, meaning they’re served in addition to those programs’ fruit and vegetable offerings, helping to spotlight healthy foods as a standalone snack to explore and enjoy. 

Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.

Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period ran from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, and all grant awards were contingent on available USDA funds.

These Idaho elementary schools received Fresh Fruit and Vegetable grants for the 2025-2026 school year:

School DistrictSchool NameTotal Award
American Falls S.D.   #381Hillcrest Elementary School$22,283.72
American Falls S.D.   #381J.R. Simplot Elementary School$24,610.82
Basin S.D.   #072Basin Schools$10,789.27
Blaine County S.D.   #61Alturas Elementary School$31,451.08
Blaine County S.D.   #61Bellevue Elementary School$13,892.07
Blaine County S.D.   #61Hailey Elementary School$17,417.97
Bliss S.D.   #234Bliss School$4,654.19
Boise S. D.   #001Garfield Elementary School$15,725.54
Boise S. D.   #001Grace Jordan Elementary School$27,995.69
Boise S. D.   #001Hawthorne Elementary School$16,289.68
Boise S. D.   #001Hillcrest Elementary School$20,802.84
Boise S. D.   #001Horizon Elementary School$30,675.38
Boise S. D.   #001Jefferson Elementary School$16,289.68
Boise S. D.   #001Koelsch Elementary School$22,354.24
Boise S. D.   #001Morley Nelson Elementary School$26,585.33
Boise S. D.   #001Taft Elementary School$21,296.47
Boise S. D.   #001Whitney Elementary School$32,861.44
Boise S. D.   #001Whittier Elementary School$34,624.39
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Bridgewater Elementary School$34,271.80
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Fairview Elementary School$20,520.77
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Falls Valley Elementary School$27,784.13
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Hillview Elementary School$28,982.94
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Summit Hills Elementary School$33,637.14
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Tiebreaker Elementary School$26,726.36
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Ucon Elementary School$30,745.89
Boundary County S.D.   #101Boundary County Junior High School*$8,462.17
Boundary County S.D.   #101Mount Hall Elementary School$9,237.87
Boundary County S.D.   #101Naples Elementary School$5,077.30
Boundary County S.D.   #101Valley View Elementary School$24,681.34
Bruneau-Grand View Jt. SD #365Bruneau Elementary School$2,186.06
Bruneau-Grand View Jt. SD #365Grand View Elementary School$6,134.37
Buhl S.D.   #412Popplewell Elementary School$36,810.45
Caldwell S.D.   #132Jefferson Middle School*$53,664.28
Caldwell S.D.   #132Lewis & Clark Elementary School$21,578.54
Caldwell S.D.   #132Sacajawea Elementary School$25,739.11
Caldwell S.D.   #132Van Buren Elementary School$31,733.15
Caldwell S.D.   #132Washington Elementary School$34,694.91
Caldwell S.D.   #132Wilson Elementary School$24,822.37
Cambridge S.D.   #432Cambridge Elementary School$4,442.64
Cassia County Jt. S.D.   #151Dworshak Elementary School$28,418.80
Cassia County Jt. S.D.   #151Oakley Schools$13,398.44
Cassia County Jt. S.D.   #151White Pine Elementary School$36,810.45
Castleford S.D.   #417Castleford School$10,718.75
Challis S.D.   #181Challis Elementary School$11,494.45
Clark County S.D.   #161Clark County Schools (Lindy Ross Elementary)$3,384.87
Council S.D.  #13Council Elementary School$10,084.09
Culdesac Jt. S.D.   #342Culdesac School$4,865.75
Dietrich S.D.   #314Dietrich School$5,359.38
Emmett S.D.   #221Butte View Elementary School$16,007.61
Emmett S.D.   #221Kenneth Carberry Intermediate School$27,008.43
Emmett S.D.   #221Shadow Butte Elementary School$27,008.43
Emmett S.D.   #221Sweet-Montour Elementary School$2,750.21
Firth S.D.   #059A W Johnson Elementary School$17,417.97
Fruitland S.D.   #373Fruitland Elementary School$39,490.14
Future Public Charter School, Inc.Future Public School$25,950.66
Glenns Ferry S.D.   #192Glenns Ferry Schools$11,847.04
Gooding Jt. S.D   #231Gooding Elementary School$33,143.51
Hagerman S.D.   #233Hagerman Elementary School$10,084.09
Hansen S.D.   #415Hansen Schools$11,423.93
Heritage Academy Inc.Heritage Academy$10,084.09
Heritage Community Charter SchoolHCCS$25,245.48
Highland Joint S.D.   #305Highland School$6,346.63
Homedale S.D.  #370Homedale Elementary School$32,861.44
Homedale S.D.  #370Homedale Middle School*$14,667.77
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091A H Bush Elementary School$21,649.06
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Dora Erickson Elementary School$29,899.68
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Ethel Boyes Elementary School$36,457.86
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Hawthorne Elementary School$21,084.91
Jefferson Jt. S.D.   #251Harwood Elementary School$29,688.12
Jefferson Jt. S.D.   #251Roberts Elementary School$12,693.26
Jerome S.D.   #261Frontier Elementary School$32,508.85
Jerome S.D.   #261Horizon Elementary School$29,406.05
Jerome S.D.   #261Jefferson Elementary School$29,829.16
Jerome S.D.   #261Summit Elementary School$31,521.59
Kamiah Jt. S.D.   #304Kamiah Elementary/Middle Schools$14,597.25
Kimberly S.D.   #414Kimberly Elementary School$29,829.16
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Farmin Stidwell Elementary School$33,637.14
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Hope Elementary School$7,968.55
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Kootenai Elementary School$26,091.70
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Southside Elementary School$11,494.45
Lakeland S.D.   #272John Brown Elementary School$26,021.18
Lakeland S.D.   #272Spirit Lake Elementary School$19,533.52
Lapwai S.D.   #341Lapwai Elementary School$15,302.43
Lapwai S.D.   #341Lapwai Jr - Sr High School*$2,397.62
Lewiston S.D.   #340McGhee Elementary School$17,841.08
Lewiston S.D.   #340Webster Elementary School$14,315.18
Mackay S.D.   #182Mackay Schools$8,109.58
Marsing Jt. S.D.   #363Marsing Elementary School$24,681.34
Meadows Valley S.D. #011Meadows Valley School$5,147.82
Minidoka County S.D.   #331Acequia Elementary School$17,770.56
Minidoka County S.D.   #331East Minico Middle School*$10,084.09
Minidoka County S.D.   #331Heyburn Elementary School$36,105.27
Minidoka County S.D.   #331Paul Elementary School$31,733.15
Minidoka County S.D.   #331Rupert Elementary School$42,945.53
Minidoka County S.D.   #331West Minico Middle School*$13,398.44
Moscow S.D.   #281West Park Elementary School$16,712.79
Mountain View S.D. #244Clearwater Valley Elementary School$8,462.17
Mountain View S.D. #244Grangeville Elementary & Jr. High$27,784.13
Nampa S.D.   #131Central Elementary School$25,809.63
Nampa S.D.   #131Endeavor Elementary School$41,535.16
Nampa S.D.   #131FD Roosevelt Elementary School$40,265.84
Nampa S.D.   #131Iowa Elementary School$33,355.06
Nampa S.D.   #131Lake Ridge Elementary School$38,643.92
Nampa S.D.   #131New Horizon Elementary School$40,759.47
Nampa S.D.   #131Park Ridge Elementary School$34,130.76
Nampa S.D.   #131Ronald Reagan Elementary School$42,875.01
Nampa S.D.   #131Sherman Elementary School$33,214.03
Nampa S.D.   #131Willow Creek Elementary School$42,592.94
New Plymouth S.D.   #372New Plymouth Elementary School$28,418.80
North Valley AcademyNorth Valley Academy$9,026.32
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Orofino Elementary School$24,540.30
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Timberline Schools$7,263.36
Parma S.D.   #137Maxine Johnson Elementary School$26,162.22
Parma S.D.   #137West Wing$11,776.52
Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D.   #044Lakeside Elementary School$11,423.93
Pocatello S.D. #025Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School$33,214.03
Pocatello S.D. #025Jefferson Elementary School$24,822.37
Pocatello S.D. #025Rulon M Ellis Elementary School$25,104.45
Pocatello S.D. #025Tendoy Elementary School$15,443.47
Potlatch S.D.   #285Potlatch Elementary School$16,642.27
Richfield S.D.   #316Richfield School$7,122.33
Salmon River S.D. #243Riggins Elementary School$4,654.19
Salmon S.D.   #291Salmon Pioneer Primary School$18,757.82
Shoshone S.D.   #312Shoshone Elementary School$16,360.20
Snake River S.D.   #052Moreland Elementary School$15,090.87
Snake River S.D.   #052Riverside Elementary School$18,052.64
Snake River S.D.   #052Rockford Elementary School$10,366.16
St. Maries Jt. S.D.   #041Heyburn Elementary School$22,354.24
St. Maries Jt. S.D.   #041Upriver Elem-Jr. High School$4,583.68
Swan Valley S.D.   #92Swan Valley Elementary School$2,468.13
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Bickel Elementary School$12,058.60
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Harrison Elementary School$23,482.53
Twin Falls S.D.   #411I B Perrine Elementary School$25,386.52
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Lincoln Elementary School$23,412.01
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Morningside Elementary School$29,053.46
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Oregon Trail Elementary School$34,201.28
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Sawtooth Elementary School$32,226.77
Valley S.D.   #262Valley School$14,315.18
Wallace S.D.   #393Silver Hills Elementary School$9,167.35
Weiser S.D.   #431Park Intermediate School$14,244.66
Weiser S.D.   #431Pioneer Primary School$26,655.84
Wendell S.D.   #232Wendell Elementary School$28,771.39
Wendell S.D.   #232Wendell Middle School*$12,975.33
West Ada S.D.   #002Chief Joseph School of the Arts$35,188.53
West Ada S.D.   #002Desert Sage Elementary School$31,874.18
West Ada S.D.   #002Frontier Elementary School$17,488.49
West Ada S.D.   #002Joplin Elementary School$17,065.38
West Ada S.D.   #002McMillan Elementary School$15,937.09
West Ada S.D.   #002Meridian Elementary School$31,803.67
West Ada S.D.   #002River Valley Elementary School$31,874.18
West Ada S.D.   #002Silver Sage Elementary School$17,276.94
West Ada S.D.   #002Summerwind Elementary School$25,950.66
West Ada S.D.   #002Ustick Elementary School$28,418.80
West Bonner County S.D. #083Idaho Hill Elementary School$9,167.35
West Bonner County S.D. #083Priest River Elementary School$23,200.46
West Jefferson S.D.   #253Hamer Elementary School$2,538.65
West Jefferson S.D.   #253Terreton Elem - Jr High School*$18,546.26
West Side S.D.   #202Harold B Lee Elementary School$23,412.01

For more information about Child Nutrition Programs at the Idaho State Department of Education, visit www.sde.idaho.gov. To learn more about the FFVP, visit https://www.sde.idaho.gov/about-us/departments/child-nutrition-programs/school-meal-programs/fresh-fruit-vegetable-program/.

