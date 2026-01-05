158 Idaho Schools awarded USDA grants for fresh fruit and vegetable program
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Education:
BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — Students at 158 schools across Idaho will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of fresh fruit and vegetable options at no cost to the student or school with federal, state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).
The FFVP provides participating elementary schools with a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables during the school day, many of which they might not encounter in their regular diets. FFVP service takes place outside of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program mealtimes, meaning they’re served in addition to those programs’ fruit and vegetable offerings, helping to spotlight healthy foods as a standalone snack to explore and enjoy.
Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.
Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period ran from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, and all grant awards were contingent on available USDA funds.
These Idaho elementary schools received Fresh Fruit and Vegetable grants for the 2025-2026 school year:
|School District
|School Name
|Total Award
|American Falls S.D. #381
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$22,283.72
|American Falls S.D. #381
|J.R. Simplot Elementary School
|$24,610.82
|Basin S.D. #072
|Basin Schools
|$10,789.27
|Blaine County S.D. #61
|Alturas Elementary School
|$31,451.08
|Blaine County S.D. #61
|Bellevue Elementary School
|$13,892.07
|Blaine County S.D. #61
|Hailey Elementary School
|$17,417.97
|Bliss S.D. #234
|Bliss School
|$4,654.19
|Boise S. D. #001
|Garfield Elementary School
|$15,725.54
|Boise S. D. #001
|Grace Jordan Elementary School
|$27,995.69
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hawthorne Elementary School
|$16,289.68
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$20,802.84
|Boise S. D. #001
|Horizon Elementary School
|$30,675.38
|Boise S. D. #001
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$16,289.68
|Boise S. D. #001
|Koelsch Elementary School
|$22,354.24
|Boise S. D. #001
|Morley Nelson Elementary School
|$26,585.33
|Boise S. D. #001
|Taft Elementary School
|$21,296.47
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whitney Elementary School
|$32,861.44
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whittier Elementary School
|$34,624.39
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Bridgewater Elementary School
|$34,271.80
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Fairview Elementary School
|$20,520.77
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Falls Valley Elementary School
|$27,784.13
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Hillview Elementary School
|$28,982.94
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Summit Hills Elementary School
|$33,637.14
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Tiebreaker Elementary School
|$26,726.36
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Ucon Elementary School
|$30,745.89
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Boundary County Junior High School*
|$8,462.17
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Mount Hall Elementary School
|$9,237.87
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Naples Elementary School
|$5,077.30
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Valley View Elementary School
|$24,681.34
|Bruneau-Grand View Jt. SD #365
|Bruneau Elementary School
|$2,186.06
|Bruneau-Grand View Jt. SD #365
|Grand View Elementary School
|$6,134.37
|Buhl S.D. #412
|Popplewell Elementary School
|$36,810.45
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Jefferson Middle School*
|$53,664.28
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Lewis & Clark Elementary School
|$21,578.54
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Sacajawea Elementary School
|$25,739.11
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Van Buren Elementary School
|$31,733.15
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Washington Elementary School
|$34,694.91
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Wilson Elementary School
|$24,822.37
|Cambridge S.D. #432
|Cambridge Elementary School
|$4,442.64
|Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151
|Dworshak Elementary School
|$28,418.80
|Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151
|Oakley Schools
|$13,398.44
|Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151
|White Pine Elementary School
|$36,810.45
|Castleford S.D. #417
|Castleford School
|$10,718.75
|Challis S.D. #181
|Challis Elementary School
|$11,494.45
|Clark County S.D. #161
|Clark County Schools (Lindy Ross Elementary)
|$3,384.87
|Council S.D. #13
|Council Elementary School
|$10,084.09
|Culdesac Jt. S.D. #342
|Culdesac School
|$4,865.75
|Dietrich S.D. #314
|Dietrich School
|$5,359.38
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Butte View Elementary School
|$16,007.61
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Kenneth Carberry Intermediate School
|$27,008.43
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Shadow Butte Elementary School
|$27,008.43
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Sweet-Montour Elementary School
|$2,750.21
|Firth S.D. #059
|A W Johnson Elementary School
|$17,417.97
|Fruitland S.D. #373
|Fruitland Elementary School
|$39,490.14
|Future Public Charter School, Inc.
|Future Public School
|$25,950.66
|Glenns Ferry S.D. #192
|Glenns Ferry Schools
|$11,847.04
|Gooding Jt. S.D #231
|Gooding Elementary School
|$33,143.51
|Hagerman S.D. #233
|Hagerman Elementary School
|$10,084.09
|Hansen S.D. #415
|Hansen Schools
|$11,423.93
|Heritage Academy Inc.
|Heritage Academy
|$10,084.09
|Heritage Community Charter School
|HCCS
|$25,245.48
|Highland Joint S.D. #305
|Highland School
|$6,346.63
|Homedale S.D. #370
|Homedale Elementary School
|$32,861.44
|Homedale S.D. #370
|Homedale Middle School*
|$14,667.77
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|A H Bush Elementary School
|$21,649.06
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Dora Erickson Elementary School
|$29,899.68
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Ethel Boyes Elementary School
|$36,457.86
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Hawthorne Elementary School
|$21,084.91
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Harwood Elementary School
|$29,688.12
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Roberts Elementary School
|$12,693.26
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Frontier Elementary School
|$32,508.85
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Horizon Elementary School
|$29,406.05
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$29,829.16
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Summit Elementary School
|$31,521.59
|Kamiah Jt. S.D. #304
|Kamiah Elementary/Middle Schools
|$14,597.25
|Kimberly S.D. #414
|Kimberly Elementary School
|$29,829.16
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Farmin Stidwell Elementary School
|$33,637.14
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Hope Elementary School
|$7,968.55
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Kootenai Elementary School
|$26,091.70
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Southside Elementary School
|$11,494.45
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|John Brown Elementary School
|$26,021.18
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|Spirit Lake Elementary School
|$19,533.52
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Elementary School
|$15,302.43
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Jr - Sr High School*
|$2,397.62
|Lewiston S.D. #340
|McGhee Elementary School
|$17,841.08
|Lewiston S.D. #340
|Webster Elementary School
|$14,315.18
|Mackay S.D. #182
|Mackay Schools
|$8,109.58
|Marsing Jt. S.D. #363
|Marsing Elementary School
|$24,681.34
|Meadows Valley S.D. #011
|Meadows Valley School
|$5,147.82
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|Acequia Elementary School
|$17,770.56
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|East Minico Middle School*
|$10,084.09
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|Heyburn Elementary School
|$36,105.27
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|Paul Elementary School
|$31,733.15
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|Rupert Elementary School
|$42,945.53
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|West Minico Middle School*
|$13,398.44
|Moscow S.D. #281
|West Park Elementary School
|$16,712.79
|Mountain View S.D. #244
|Clearwater Valley Elementary School
|$8,462.17
|Mountain View S.D. #244
|Grangeville Elementary & Jr. High
|$27,784.13
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Central Elementary School
|$25,809.63
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Endeavor Elementary School
|$41,535.16
|Nampa S.D. #131
|FD Roosevelt Elementary School
|$40,265.84
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Iowa Elementary School
|$33,355.06
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Lake Ridge Elementary School
|$38,643.92
|Nampa S.D. #131
|New Horizon Elementary School
|$40,759.47
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Park Ridge Elementary School
|$34,130.76
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Ronald Reagan Elementary School
|$42,875.01
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Sherman Elementary School
|$33,214.03
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Willow Creek Elementary School
|$42,592.94
|New Plymouth S.D. #372
|New Plymouth Elementary School
|$28,418.80
|North Valley Academy
|North Valley Academy
|$9,026.32
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Orofino Elementary School
|$24,540.30
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Timberline Schools
|$7,263.36
|Parma S.D. #137
|Maxine Johnson Elementary School
|$26,162.22
|Parma S.D. #137
|West Wing
|$11,776.52
|Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D. #044
|Lakeside Elementary School
|$11,423.93
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School
|$33,214.03
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$24,822.37
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Rulon M Ellis Elementary School
|$25,104.45
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Tendoy Elementary School
|$15,443.47
|Potlatch S.D. #285
|Potlatch Elementary School
|$16,642.27
|Richfield S.D. #316
|Richfield School
|$7,122.33
|Salmon River S.D. #243
|Riggins Elementary School
|$4,654.19
|Salmon S.D. #291
|Salmon Pioneer Primary School
|$18,757.82
|Shoshone S.D. #312
|Shoshone Elementary School
|$16,360.20
|Snake River S.D. #052
|Moreland Elementary School
|$15,090.87
|Snake River S.D. #052
|Riverside Elementary School
|$18,052.64
|Snake River S.D. #052
|Rockford Elementary School
|$10,366.16
|St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041
|Heyburn Elementary School
|$22,354.24
|St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041
|Upriver Elem-Jr. High School
|$4,583.68
|Swan Valley S.D. #92
|Swan Valley Elementary School
|$2,468.13
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Bickel Elementary School
|$12,058.60
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Harrison Elementary School
|$23,482.53
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|I B Perrine Elementary School
|$25,386.52
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Lincoln Elementary School
|$23,412.01
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Morningside Elementary School
|$29,053.46
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Oregon Trail Elementary School
|$34,201.28
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Sawtooth Elementary School
|$32,226.77
|Valley S.D. #262
|Valley School
|$14,315.18
|Wallace S.D. #393
|Silver Hills Elementary School
|$9,167.35
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Park Intermediate School
|$14,244.66
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Pioneer Primary School
|$26,655.84
|Wendell S.D. #232
|Wendell Elementary School
|$28,771.39
|Wendell S.D. #232
|Wendell Middle School*
|$12,975.33
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Chief Joseph School of the Arts
|$35,188.53
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Desert Sage Elementary School
|$31,874.18
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Frontier Elementary School
|$17,488.49
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Joplin Elementary School
|$17,065.38
|West Ada S.D. #002
|McMillan Elementary School
|$15,937.09
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Meridian Elementary School
|$31,803.67
|West Ada S.D. #002
|River Valley Elementary School
|$31,874.18
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Silver Sage Elementary School
|$17,276.94
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Summerwind Elementary School
|$25,950.66
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Ustick Elementary School
|$28,418.80
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Idaho Hill Elementary School
|$9,167.35
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Priest River Elementary School
|$23,200.46
|West Jefferson S.D. #253
|Hamer Elementary School
|$2,538.65
|West Jefferson S.D. #253
|Terreton Elem - Jr High School*
|$18,546.26
|West Side S.D. #202
|Harold B Lee Elementary School
|$23,412.01
For more information about Child Nutrition Programs at the Idaho State Department of Education, visit www.sde.idaho.gov. To learn more about the FFVP, visit https://www.sde.idaho.gov/about-us/departments/child-nutrition-programs/school-meal-programs/fresh-fruit-vegetable-program/.