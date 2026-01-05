Skip to Content
News

82-year-old driver killed in rollover crash into Salmon River

MGN Graphics: 614844
By
Published 6:00 PM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — An 82-year-old Salmon man is dead after a rollover crash along the icy roads on US 93 in Lemhi County on Monday.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at 9:45 AM on January 5. The 82-year-old was driving northbound on US 93 in a 1999 GMC Sierra pickup when he lost control on the icy roads. The pickup went off the north side of the road, overturning into the Salmon River.

The 82-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The crash is under investigation by the ISP.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.