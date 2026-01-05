Idaho AG reaches settlement with Right Now Heating & Cooling over business practices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced Friday, Dec. 2nd, that his office has reached a formal settlement with Right Now Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing following an investigation into the company’s business practices.

The Boise-based company signed an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance after the state’s Consumer Protection Division flagged a series of consumer concerns. As part of the agreement, Right Now will pay $6,500 to cover the Attorney General’s investigative fees and costs.

The settlement also mandates that the company adopt nine business rules, including:

Clear pricing in advertisements

Providing customers with hard copies of contracts before starting work

Ensuring all employees are lawfully licensed or registered

Maintaining and retaining records for any complaints received by the company

Providing prompt refunds and rebates to which a customer is entitled

Labrador says this settlement helps protect families and makes sure businesses play by the rules.

“I’m proud of the work my team in our Consumer Protection Division has done on this case to put Idaho consumers first,” said Attorney General Labrador. “This settlement safeguards the interests of families and also provides an opportunity for a business to improve their practices within the requirements of the Idaho Consumer Protection Act.”

For more information on the settlement or to report a scam or consumer complaint, click HERE.