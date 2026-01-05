Light the World giving campaign concludes with over 35,000 local visitors & 32,000 donated items

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the holiday lights dim and the new year begins, the Light the World Giving Machines have officially concluded their annual mission of charity. This year’s campaign saw a massive outpouring of local support.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, these "reverse vending machines"—which allow visitors to buy essential goods for those in need—drew more than 35,000 local visitors across eastern Idaho alone this season.

According to volunteers, over 32,000 individual items were donated to local and global organizations. The most popular donation item was shelter meals for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, providing over 2,300 meals to people in need.

While the machines have been packed away, the work is far from over. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is currently conducting its first-quarter audit to finalize the total dollar amount raised and will present the funds collected to their local and international charity partners this spring. Because of their sponsorship, every dollar raised will go to benefit the associated organization.