Girl injured in NYE fireworks display receives heartwarming hairdo

By Barclay Idsal

NAMPA, Idaho (KIVI) -- Isabella, the girl injured during the New Year's fireworks display in downtown Boise, has a fresh new hairdo thanks to her aunt and the generosity of a local salon.

In an update shared by the family on their GoFundMe page, Stephanie Ratto said that Isabella's Auntie Jordan, who works as a stylist at One 3 Salon in Nampa, was allowed to open the salon during off-hours to wash Isabella's hair.

The update goes on to explain that the family has had a hard time washing Bella's hair without getting her face wet.

Having a quiet salon for Isabella, who is autistic, allowed the child to have her first successful public outing.

"At home, it had been too difficult to remove the blood without getting her face wet, so her aunt stepped in with so much love and care." - Stepahie Ratto via GoFundMe

During the VIP appointment, Isabella expressed peace and calm, saying, "This is the stuff," and "feels so much better, now."

The update concludes by thanking the community for its continued support as the family continues to support Isabella on her healing journey.

