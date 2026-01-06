“Hit the Ground Running”: Idaho Falls leaders gather to discuss city’s future

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Local leaders and members of the Idaho Falls community gathered this afternoon, Jan. 6, to talk about upcoming plans for the city.

While there, Local News 8 spoke with Mayor-elect Lisa Burtenshaw, who tells us she is excited to engage with city residents. She says she wants to make sure Idaho Falls remains a great place to live, raise a family, and do business.

"Going to hit the ground running. We have a communications plan that we're going to roll out so that people know how and when the city's going to communicate with them. We're going to make sure that that's a top priority. We're working on the budget, and we are really going to work on the US 250, the America 250. We want to make it a great summer," said Burtenshaw.

Burtenshaw will be sworn in as Idaho Falls mayor this Thursday, January 8th.