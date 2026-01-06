Skip to Content
Idaho to receive almost $1 billion in Rural Healthcare Transformation Program

MGN
By
today at 12:07 PM
Published 12:01 PM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho is set to receive an infusion of close to $1 billion from the federal government to support rural health care statewide.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which passed in July, allocated $50 billion for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) grants nationwide to improve health care “access and affordability” for people in rural America.

Idaho was awarded $185.87 million each year for five years to update and sustain rural healthcare systems across the state.

Idaho’s grant targets five key objectives, according to a news release from Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

  • “Improve rural access to care through technology.
  • “Expand innovative care models.
  • “Strengthen workforce recruitment, training, and retention.
  • “Support population-specific, evidence-based prevention and chronic disease efforts.
  • “Invest in rural health infrastructure and partnerships."

Local News 8 will speak with Steele Memorial Medical Center CEO Preston Becker today to find out how this program will benefit Salmon, Idaho, and other rural communities.

Tune in today at 5 PM to learn how the Rural Healthcare Transformation Program will benefit families throughout Idaho.

This is a developing story and will be updated later today.

David Pace

