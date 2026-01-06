Laser Tag takes over the Museum of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Heads up, Idaho Falls! Starting this month, laser tag is back at the Museum of Idaho on an extended basis.

In the past, laser tag at the museum has been limited to select Museum After Dark events. However, thanks to the support of the Idaho Environmental Coalition, MOI has expanded its laser tag program and plans to offer regular sessions for ages 12 and up between traveling exhibits.

Laser tag sessions takes place inside the museum’s two-story exhibit hall, which will be cleared out as the museum prepares for its next major exhibition, Life Before Dinosaurs: Meet the Permian Monsters. Each session begins with a 15-minute introduction focused on the science of lasers and game strategy, followed by a 30-minute laser tag experience.

“Interest in Museum After Dark-style experiences for younger audiences is growing, and this expanded laser tag programming lets us offer something fun, unexpected, and perfect for pre-teens and teens,” said Camille Thomas, Director of Marketing. “That said, adults absolutely love it too. Laser tag is a great way for families or friend groups to connect. I mean, laser tag inside a museum is not something you get to do every day."

Laser tag sessions will be available on the following dates this month:

Adults looking for a night out can also attend Museum After Dark: Laser Tag, a 21+ event featuring drinks, snacks, crafts, and an hour of laser tag. This event will be held on May 16, with sessions at 6 p.m.

