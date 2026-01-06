New felony drug charges filed against suspect in fatal Pocatello DUI crash

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A Chubbuck man already facing charges for a fatal DUI crash that killed 29-year-old Lena Phelps of Pocatello last month is now facing additional felonies related to drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession.

According to court records filed Friday, Jan. 2, 25-year-old Guy Guerrero now faces three additional counts:

Felony possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Felony possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Misdemeanor Use of Drug Paraphernalia

The crash took place on Saturday, December 27, around 7 PM at the intersection of North Arthur Avenue. Initial reports indicate that Guerrero allegedly ran a red light while driving under the influence, striking a passenger vehicle carrying Phelps and a male driver.

New Evidence and Charges

The new charges come after Pocatello police discovered significant evidence at the scene of the crash at North Arthur Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers found $3,785 in cash, some of it blood-stained, hidden in a bush next to Guerrero’s Ford F250. Subsequently, a sniff search by police K9 indicated to officers that narcotics were hidden in the vehicle, leading investigators to obtain a search warrant for the truck.

Inside the vehicle, investigators reportedly seized a 9mm handgun, ammunition, and a significant quantity of THC products, including 24 two-gram vapes and THC-infused gummies.

The probable cause affidavit also indicates that Guerrero further implicated himself during a recorded jailhouse call, where he allegedly admitted to hiding the cash and instructed an associate to dispose of illicit products at another location. Authorities believe Guerrero was attempting to continue drug sales from jail to fund his legal defense and bail, per court records.

Police records also identify him as a suspect in multiple shootings, including one that took place in front of Integrity Body Arts just hours before the crash that killed Phelps and injured her male driver. While court records indicate Guerrero remains a suspect in those cases, no formal charges have been filed in connection with the shootings at this time.

Guerrero is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail on a combined bond of $550,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 7, for a preliminary hearing regarding the vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI charges, followed by a second hearing on Jan. 15 to address the new drug and weapons offenses.