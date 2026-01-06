State Leaders and farmers to connect at upcoming Idaho Agriculture Day

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Next week, the Idaho State Capitol will showcase one of the Gem State's most important industries, as the Idaho State Department of Agriculture hosts the annual Idaho Agriculture Day. This yearly event celebrates an industry that contributes a staggering $26 billion to the state economy, providing a platform for more than a dozen agricultural and food processing organizations to engage with the community.

Under the theme “A Taste of Idaho Agriculture at the Capitol,” the event aims to bridge the gap between state elected officials, industry leaders, and everyday Idahoans, fostering meaningful dialogue while enjoying the diverse food from local farms and ranches.

The ISDA invites the public to visit the second floor of the Rotunda from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to participate in the festivities. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to speak directly with the farmers, ranchers, and commodity group representatives who fuel Idaho’s communities.