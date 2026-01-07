Debbie Critchfield announces 2026 re-election bid for State Superintendent

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield officially announced Wednesday that she will seek a second term in 2026, running as a Republican to continue her leadership of Idaho’s K-12 education system.

“I’m honored to serve Idaho students, families, and educators, and I’m excited to continue building on the progress we’ve made,” Critchfield said in a press release announcing her candidacy. “There is more work to do, and I’m ready to keep moving Idaho education forward”.

A fourth-generation Idahoan, Critchfield began her education career as a substitute teacher and GED

instructor and served on the Cassia County School Board for ten years. She later served seven years on

the Idaho State Board of Education, including two as president.

Critchfield was elected Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2022, ousting incumbent Sherri Ybarra. Critchfield says her reelection campaign will focus on sustaining momentum in academic achievement, expanding pathways to success for students of all interests, and keeping parents and educators at the center of decisions that impact Idaho classrooms while preserving Idaho values and local control.

“From reading proficiency to career pathways and real-world readiness, we are focused on results that

matter to Idaho families,” Critchfield said. “Our students deserve an education that prepares them not

just to graduate, but to build a strong future.”

The 2026 primary election for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction will be on May 19, 2026.