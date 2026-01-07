Idaho Falls to swear in Mayor-elect Burtenshaw and City Council this Thursday

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Mayor-elect Lisa Burtenshaw and elected City Council members will officially be sworn in during the City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 680 Park Ave. Members of the public are welcome to attend and witness the ceremony.

In addition to Mayor-elect Burtenshaw, Brandon Lee will be sworn in to City Council Seat 1, while Jim Francis and Jim Freeman, reelected to Seats 4 and 6, will also take the oath to begin their new terms.

This event marks the beginning of Mayor-elect Burtenshaw’s term following her election in Dec. 2025 and a new chapter in leadership for the city. Outgoing Mayor Rebecca Casper, who has served the city for 12 years, leaves a lasting legacy of dedicated public service and community-focused leadership.

“I am honored to serve the residents of Idaho Falls and to begin this next chapter with such a dedicated City Council,” said Mayor-elect Lisa Burtenshaw. “I look forward to engaging with our community, listening to their ideas, and working together to make Idaho Falls a great place to live, raise a family and grow a business.”