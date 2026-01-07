Rexburg Police investigate accidental gunshot near Madison Junior High

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Investigators with the Rexburg Police Department are on the scene of an accidental gunshot in the Millhollow Community near Madison Junior High School.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the firearm has been secured by officers, and a person of interest is cooperating with investigators. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and no property was damaged. Police assure the community that there is no risk to the public at this time.

