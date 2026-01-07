Three hospitalized after early morning crash in Twin Falls County

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KIFI) — Three men were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash along Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The collision took place at 12:46 a.m. at the intersection of Kimberly Road and N 3400 E. According to ISP, a 2014 Freightliner Semi, driven by a 55-year-old Kuna man, was traveling Westbound, hauling an empty tanker trailer. At the same time, a Gray 2010 Ford 150 pickup, driven by an 18-year-old man from Jerome, was traveling south on N 3400 E.

ISP says the driver of the Ford ran a stop sign and slammed into the side of the semi. The semi jackknifed from the impact, struck a power pole, and came to a rest blocking the Eastbound lanes, while the pickup blocked the Westbound lanes. Fortunately, the power pole and lines remained upright and intact despite the impact. ISP confirms that Idaho Power is on scene to facilitate any repairs.

Both drivers and the passenger in the semi-truck, a 41-year-old male from Twin Falls, were rushed by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released at this time. All the men involved were wearing their seatbelts.

The Westbound lanes have been cleared; however, the Eastbound lanes remain blocked on Kimberly Road as emergency services work to clear the scene.