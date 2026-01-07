Two dead, others injured after shooting at Utah LDS Church

Originally Posted: Jan 7, 2026 / 07:56 PM MST

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are responding to a shooting near 660 N Redwood Road in Salt Lakce City and have closed Redwood Road to traffic. They have confirmed multiple individuals were injured and two died as a result of the injuries.

A large amount of emergency vehicles has appeared to have responded to the area of Redwood Road, according to traffic cameras in the area. While law enforcement have not disclosed why they have responded, it appears they have closed Redwood Road from 600 North to 700 North.

Both police vehicles and medical vehicles are on scene.

Salt Lake City Police Department PIO Glen Mills confirmed that around 7:36 p.m., a call came in about a shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse. There was a funeral taking place at the meetinghouse and an altercation reportedly broke out, leading to shots being fired.

According to Mills, there are at least eight victims, two of which died as a result of their injuries. Three are also in critical condition and three individuals are in unknown condition. Some of the victims were taken via private vehicle to the hospital, which Mills says has complicated the situation.

Police are actively looking for at least one suspect, who fled the scene, and have established a search area from 500 north to 700 north. Mills says there is an active manhunt and they are still determining exactly how many suspects were involved.

At this time, they are asking the public to come forward if they have any information.

Not much information is available at this time, but ABC4 will update this article with any developing information.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.