Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leadership for Quorum of the Twelve

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that President Dieter F. Uchtdorf has been called to serve as the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the faith’s second-highest governing body.

President Uchtdorf was set apart for his new role on January 8, 2026, by Church President Dallin H. Oaks. This transition in leadership follows the passing of President Jeffrey R. Holland, who died on December 27, 2025.

The First Presidency. From left to right: President Henry B. Eyring (First Counselor), President Dallin H. Oaks (President), and President D. Todd Christofferson (Second Counselor). Courtesy LDS Church Newsroom.

In accordance with established Church practice, the presidency of the Quorum of the Twelve is determined by seniority of ordination. While President Henry B. Eyring is the most senior member and the official President of the Quorum, he currently serves as the First Counselor in the First Presidency, the highest governing body of the faith.

For this reason, the faith says President Uchtdorf will serve as "Acting President," as President Holland did from November 15, 2023, through September 27, 2025.

President Uchtdorf brings decades of leadership experience to this role. He was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on October 2, 2004, where he later served as Second Counselor in the First Presidency under the late President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018.

Before his call to full-time Church service, President Uchtodrf served as a fighter pilot earning his wings from both the German and US air forces before becoming an executive and senior captain for Lufthansa German Airlines.