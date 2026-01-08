Families of slain University of Idaho students sue Washington State University

BOISE, IDAHO (KIFI) - The Bryan Kohberger murder case has taken another unexpected turn.

All four families of the murdered University of Idaho students are suing Washington State University, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The lawsuit maintains the University remained "idle," despite knowing about what the lawsuit claims were "repeated instances of discrimination, sexual harassment, and stalking by Kohberger in its educational program."

Kohberger was a teaching assistant at Washington State University while he was pursuing his P.h.D in criminology at the time of the murders.

The families claim WSU's inaction on previous complaints that Kohberger was harassing women "ultimately culminated in Kohberger stalking and murdering the decedents."

The Statesman got the 126-page complaint from Skagit County Superior Court in Washington. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

All four University of Idaho students - Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen - were murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022.

Bryan Kohberger took a plea deal on four counts of first-degree murder earlier this year.

He is serving four life terms plus ten years at the Idaho maximum security institution.