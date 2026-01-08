Ogden man accused of stockpiling homemade bombs and antisemitic threats had troubling history with neighbor

Originally Published: 08 JAN 26 14:24 ET

By Garna Mejia

OGDEN (KSL) -- New details are shedding light on the criminal background of a 21-year-old Ogden man accused of building multiple homemade bombs and posting antisemitic threats online. For at least one neighbor, the arrest came as no surprise.

Shannon Storrs, who lives near the suspect, Skyler AJ Rose, said she and her husband are still grappling with the scope of what police uncovered at his home near 1300 Millcreek Drive.

"It's still kind of unsettling to me and my husband knowing that he had that many bombs," Storrs said.

A prior encounter turns dangerous Storrs described a frightening encounter with Rose months before his Christmas Eve arrest. In May 2025, she was walking with her young daughter when a gunshot rang out just feet away. Surveillance video later showed Rose entering and leaving the field where the shot was fired.

Shortly before the incident, Storrs said, the suspect walked past her home, where she was sitting on the porch with her daughter. Rose then entered an empty field on the side of Storrs' home, which sits at the end of a cul-de-sac.

"He walked by our front driveway, and my daughter was waving at him. He didn't even acknowledge us at all. He just kept walking," Storrs said, explaining that her daughter then started walking in the direction Rose was heading.

"We were walking a few minutes behind him, but we got into the wooded area, and I just had this weird feeling to turn around, so we got back to the side of my house, and I heard a gun shot go off, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this guy killed himself.' So I called 911, and not even one minute later, he walks out of there," Storrs said.

According to a probable cause statement, officers found a firearm in Rose's pocket and additional evidence in his backpack, including what investigators described as a "custom-made shotgun." The officer noted the backpack smelled strongly of gunpowder and the weapon appeared to have been recently fired. Rose also had a "black substance on his hands and smelt of gun powder."

Rose ultimately accepted a plea deal, pleading no contest to discharging a weapon within Ogden city limits and disorderly conduct — class B and class C misdemeanors held in abeyance. He was fined $400, was ordered to complete a gun safety course and was served with a protective order requiring him to stay away from Storrs. As a restricted person, he was barred from possessing firearms.

Storrs said the incident left her shaken, especially as she prepared to welcome another child.

"I'm also pregnant, so I was worried for my new baby and my daughter to be in the front yard. I have been on pins and needles," she said. "I was afraid he was going to retaliate."

Christmas Eve arrest and bomb cache On Dec. 23, police arrested Rose again — this time on far more serious allegations. Charging documents claim he had amassed an arsenal that included six completed homemade bombs, a nearly finished metal pipe bomb, and materials for four additional explosive devices. Investigators also reported finding detonation triggers, ball bearings "to maximize personal damage," two AK-style rifles, a .22 rifle, and a significant amount of ammunition.

Detectives say Rose had also collected bags of tourniquets, gauze and survivalist gear.

Online, they found several antisemitic posts attributed to him, including threats referencing synagogues and violent rhetoric targeting Jewish people.

"Knowing what they found, I very well think that he could've done something very, very bad," Storrs said.

Ongoing investigation Rose is being held without bail as Ogden police continue their investigation. Authorities say they currently believe he was acting alone. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, facing 15 criminal charges, including 14 felonies.

For Storrs, the arrest brings relief but not complete peace.

