Salt Lake City Police identify two victims killed in shooting outside LDS meetinghouse

UPDATED: JAN 8, 2026 - 10:32 AM

SALT LAKE, Utah (KIFI) — During a Thursday morning press conference, Salt Lake Police released the names of the victims killed in Wednesday night's fatal shooting at an LDS meetinghouse. Investigators have identified the victims as Sione Vatuvei, 38, and Vaea Tulikihihif, 46, of Utah.

According to police, there was a funeral taking place in the meetinghouse near 660 North and Redwood Road at the time. An altercation reportedly broke out in the outside parking lot, and shots were fired.

Shooting Background

SLC Police Chief Brian Redd addresses reporters at Thursday's press conference.

At least eight people were injured in the shooting; of those victims, Vatuvei and Tulikihihif succumbed to their injuries. Police Chief Brian Redd confirmed that one victim has been released from the hospital, while five additional injured are currently being treated at local hospitals with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Gang Violence Suspected But Not Confirmed

While the exact cause of the violence remains under investigation, Chief Redd confirmed that several individuals at the scene have potential ties to gang activity. He emphasized, however, that the shooting was not a targeted attack against the LDS Church or its members.

"We are still working to identify everyone involved and their specific roles. Our focus now is bringing all of those responsible to justice," Chief Redd told reporters.

Police are actively searching for at least one suspect who fled the scene. Chief Redd has confirmed that a vehicle was seen traveling north on Redwood Road immediately following the gunfire, though a specific description of the car has not yet been released.

Authorities believe there is no ongoing threat to the general public. The Salt Lake City Police Department is urging anyone with video footage or information regarding the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000.