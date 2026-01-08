Sugar City man arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 29-year-old Sugar City man is in custody following a multi-month investigation into the possession of child pornography.

Jacob Morris was arrested on January 7, 2026, after investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a search warrant at his residence.

The case began on October 31, 2025, when Madison County detectives received a "Cyber Tip" from the Idaho ICAC Task Force. Following a two-month investigation, authorities obtained a warrant for Morris’s Sugar City home.

During the search on Tuesday, detectives took Morris into custody without incident. He has been charged with ten felony counts of possession of sexually exploitative material.

Morris made his initial appearance in Madison County Court on January 8, 2026. During the arraignment, a judge set his bond at $300,000.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional details as we learn more information. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.