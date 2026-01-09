LDS Church President Dallin H. Oaks to dedicate Burley Idaho Temple this Sunday

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that President Dallin H. Oaks will formally dedicate the newly built Burley Idaho Temple this Sunday, January 11, 2026.

To accommodate the local membership of the faith, the Church will broadcast the 10:00 a.m. MST dedication ceremony to all congregations within the temple district.

The Burley Idaho Temple becomes the newest addition to the Church’s significant footprint in Idaho. The new house of worship represents the 11th temple announced, under construction or in operation, in the Gem State, which is home to nearly half a million members of the faith.

Prior to the dedication, the public had the opportunity to tour the house of prayer in a two-week temple open house, which concluded in late November. Once dedicated, the Burley temple joins an expansive global network of over 380 temples in various stages of development or operation. Following the dedication, the building will be closed to the general public and used exclusively by faithful members of the LDS Church. For more information, click HERE.