New schedule announced for Idaho Falls City Council meetings

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — As part of an ongoing effort to make city government more accessible to the public, the Idaho Falls City Council has changed the start time of its regular meetings. On Thursday, Jan. 8, City Council voted to move regular City Council meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The new meeting time will take effect immediately, beginning with the next scheduled City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in discussions that impact the community.

“We want all residents have the opportunity to participate in the decisions that shape our community,” said Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw. “Changing the time of City Council meetings will increase the Council’s efficiency and effectiveness, especially on nights with long agendas. In addition, the new time should make it easier for people to attend the meetings in person or follow along on the livestream.”

City Council meetings are typically held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the City Annex Building, 680 Park Ave. In addition to regular meetings, the council holds Work Sessions to discuss upcoming topics and projects. Work Sessions are typically held on the Monday of Council Meeting Week at 3:00 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Both City Council meetings and Work Sessions are designed to be accessible to all residents. They are open to the public, livestreamed with closed captioning and Spanish interpretation and can also be watched later through archived videos on the City’s website.