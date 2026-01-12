‘It’s unchartered territory’: Local legislators respond to Governor’s State of the State address



BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Local lawmakers are responding to Governor Brad Little’s State of the State address as Idaho enters “unchartered” economic waters.

“Our budgets are tight. I can tell you that no one's getting a raise at the state of Idaho – teachers or state workers,” said Rep. Rod Furniss, (R)-Rigby, who has served for four years on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) that sets the state budget. “We're going to make sure that we have enough money to run the government efficiently.”



After years of budget surpluses, the state is facing a projected $40.3 million deficit.



Eastern Idaho lawmakers responded to the Governor’s message with a dual dose of optimism and realism.



“He's focusing on budgetary items but without massive, unnecessary cuts,” said Rep. Ben Fuhriman, (R)-Shelley. “He wants to look at renegotiating contracts. He wants to look at being more efficient, cutting red tape – things that I totally support. We should be doing those things anyway, regardless of the status of our budget.”



The dueling tax cuts and state budget cuts promise to be a major theme in the 2026 Legislative session.



“As a member of JFAC, I was waiting for all these numbers to come in for budgets and then thinking that, okay, keep close notes so we know what he’s suggesting on spending, and he didn't do that,” said Sen. Kevin Cook, (R)-Idaho Falls. “In fact, he really didn't talk about money at all, except for when it came to the health care.”

Idaho legislators say that implementing President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill tax cuts – no taxes on tips, overtime, and tax deductions for small businesses and seniors – will impact Idaho state revenues, requiring cuts to state programs while preserving public education funding at existing levels.

“In the Big, Beautiful Bill that was passed by Trump, it's a great thing,” Furniss said. “We're excited to be able to conform to that. But it makes our revenue number really hard to know what it is – it's uncharted territory. We don't really know how much revenue is going to come in. We know that there will be a shortfall this year, and it'll come back next year, but we have to be really conservative this year.”

But lawmakers say they match Governor Little’s optimism that they will be able to balance the state budget as required by the Idaho Constitution.



"Governor Little's 'Enduring Idaho' plan is an example of the kind of leadership that makes Idaho an example of conservative fiscal management," said Sen. Dave Lent, (R)-Idaho Falls, in a text.



Newly-appointed Idaho lawmaker Rep. Erin Bingham, (R)-Idaho Falls, thanked the Governor for preserving education funding.



"Today was my first day in the Idaho House," said Bingham in a text. "I was pleased to hear from Governor Little that he is committed to balancing the budget while protecting education. Our biggest challenge this year will be making hard fiscal choices that protect the economy, our schools and our people."