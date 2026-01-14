63-year-old man killed in Big Hole Mountain snowmobile crash

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A weekend excursion turned tragic in the Big Hole Mountain range after a 63-year-old man lost his life in a snowmobile crash.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, January 11. At around 3:00 PM, Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue (TCISAR) received an urgent call for help involving a snowmobiler who'd crashed into a tree.

Sending out a ground and short-haul helicopter team, TCISAR transported him to an awaiting ambulance. Despite the rapid response and the life-saving measures performed by volunteer rescuers and emergency medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

"We do wish to express our deepest condolences to his friends and family," TCISAR wrote in a post on Facebook. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.