Farnsworth Middle School wins ITD’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest with “Catch My Drift”

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Farnsworth Middle School was the center of a special celebration this Wednesday as students gathered for a special introduction. The guest of honor? A multi-ton Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) snowplow now officially christened "Catch My Drift."

The naming is part of ITD’s second annual "Name a Snowplow" contest, a statewide initiative that turns road safety into a creative challenge for 6th through 12th graders. This year, Farnsworth Middle School rose to the top, beating out a record-breaking number of entries with their pun-filled winning submission.

The "meet-and-greet" allowed students to see the massive machine up close as it goes about its winter rounds.

According to ITD, naming the plows serves for more than just a laugh. ITD believes the name will make the plows more visible to drivers and less likely to be hit.

"We just kind of thought it was a good way for Idaho to reach out public, get their input and feedback, and have an educational arm for trying to reach out to people about snowplow safety," ITD's Public Information Officer, Sky Buffet, said.

While the winter has been relatively mild so far, ITD officials say "Catch My Drift" is fueled up and ready to hit the pavement as soon as the next storm rolls through.