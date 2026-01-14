Skip to Content
Kohberger victims’ families meet to remember daughters at memorial in Coeur d’Alene

today at 10:20 PM
Published 10:37 PM

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — According to "The Gonvalces Family Page" on Facebook, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen met in Coeur d'Alene.

A wall honoring their children had been established as a memorial in McEuen park. The two families visited the engraved site, and shared pictures of the event on social media.

The post on the Goncalves family page says, in part, "... They will ever been forgotten. They are forever a part of Coeur d'Alene, ID..."

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were victims of convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger. He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and will never see the memorial himself, as he spends four life terms in prison.

