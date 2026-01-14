Nationwide Verizon outage leaves hundreds of thousands without service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A massive network outage at Verizon Communications, the nation’s largest wireless provider, has disrupted phone and internet services for hundreds of thousands of people across the United States on Wednesday.

According to the tracking site Downdetector.com, more than 177,000 people reported service failures nationwide, including dozens of reports across southeast Idaho.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Verizon confirmed the technical difficulties and apologized for the lapse in service.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly," the company stated. "We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."